Ohtani hits 15th HR in 6-run 4th, Angels defeat Rangers 11-5

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, left, is congratulated by Jose Iglesias after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Shohei Ohtani hit his 15th homer during a six-run burst, Andrew Heaney got his first win in seven weeks and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 11-5 Tuesday night.

Ohtani scorched a cutter by Brett de Geus down the right-field line for a three-run shot to give the Angels a 9-1 lead in the fourth inning.

The ball had a 117 mph exit velocity off Ohtani's bat — the hardest-hit homer by an Angels player since MLB Statcast started in 2015.

“I would assume for us mortals it is merely impossible. But Shohei plays by his own rules," said Jared Walsh, who also homered for the Angels. "Nothing he does surprises me at this point. Every day it is something new.”

Ohtani is one behind Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead in home runs.

“It was hit hard enough that it didn’t have time to hook. It had a nice little baby draw to stay fair,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “Every swing he takes right now he looks like he can hit it over 100 miles per hour. He is focused and it is not surprising us from the bench.”

Ad

Justin Upton gave the Angels their seventh game this season when they homered at least three times. Upton had his first career leadoff homer and Walsh added a two-run shot in the second inning that narrowly cleared the short wall in right.

Walsh had two hits and three RBIs while Upton added two hits and two RBIs as the Angels matched their highest-scoring game of the season.

Ad

Ad