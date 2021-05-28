Hall of a trade: Deadline acquisitions are difference-makers

Boston Bruins left wing Taylor Hall (71) celebrates after scoring on Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) in the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Just when the New York Islanders got finished with Jeff Carter lighting it up against them with Pittsburgh, they face another significant trade deadline pickup in Taylor Hall and the Boston Bruins.

The Islanders might not even be in the second round if not for a trade to get Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac from New Jersey. The Bruins also needed Mike Reilly arguably as much as Hall in the first round after their blue line was hit with injuries.

From Hall and Reilly to Palmieri and Zajac and David Savard with the Tampa Bay Lightning, trade deadline acquisitions big and small are already paying major dividends in the NHL playoffs. As Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Ken Daneyko pointed out, “Obviously you hope for this when you make deadline acquisitions.”

“Sometimes you try and do too much, sometimes you’re trying not to step on anyone’s toes,” said Winnipeg's Paul Stastny, who was a deadline addition for the Jets in 2018. “You were brought in here for a reason, and it’s not to change the game. Sometimes it’s tough because you know some guys might get moved around the lineup a little bit, but you try not to worry about that.”

Daneyko, now an NHL Network analyst, called Hall a “perfect fit” with the Bruins. Hall, the 2018 Hart Trophy winner as league MVP, scored two goals in five games of the first round against Washington — the same number he had in 37 games with lowly Buffalo before the trade to Boston.

One of those goals tied the score with 2:49 left in Game 2, which showed the Bruins how Hall could perform in important moments after never winning a seven-game series previously in his NHL career.

“A lot of things in life are about adjustments,” Hall said. “In the playoffs, you have to play hard, you have to play physical, you have to do all those things, but you also have to make plays and you also have to play with calm and composure.”

The Bruins can also play with more confidence thanks to Hall, who gives them secondary skill behind the “Perfection Line” of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak. Hall has slid in on David Krejci's left wing perfectly.

