Talking points ahead of the Champions League final

Manchester City and Chelsea meet in an all-English Champions League final in Porto on Saturday. Here are some of the talking points in the match:

GUARDIOLA VS. TUCHEL

It's a meeting of two of the sharpest minds in soccer, seven years after Guardiola and Tuchel were first properly acquainted — in a Munich restaurant where they talked tactics for hours using salt and pepper shakers as props and were so animated that waiters were too afraid to interrupt.

Guardiola is the “benchmark,” according to Tuchel, and is looking to win the 27th major trophy (excluding Spanish Super Cups and English Community Shields) of his 13-year coaching career. It's his third Champions League final — a first in 10 years — and he won his first two at Barcelona.

Tuchel became the first coach to reach back-to-back finals with different clubs, having lost last year's title match with Paris Saint-Germain.

The pair are so tactically astute that they are prone to overthinking in big matches. Indeed, whoever has more clarity in his thinking is likely to emerge victorious.

TOO RESTED?

The teams have had contrasting buildups to the final.

