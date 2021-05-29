After spitting incident, Young, Hawks beat Knicks 105-94

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates after shooting and scoring against the New York Knicks during the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, May 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA – Trae Young wanted to make a big impression in his first trip to the playoffs.

It's going just as he planned.

Shaking off an ugly spitting incident at Madison Square Garden, Young dazzled in the first home playoff game of his career, scoring 21 points and dishing out 14 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 105-94 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their opening-round series Friday night.

“I feel like I've prepared my whole life for these days, these moments,” he said.

Spurred on by a raucous crowd of 15,743, by far the largest of the season in Atlanta, the Hawks pulled ahead 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Game 4 is Sunday in Atlanta.

This one was tight through much of the first half, but the Hawks closed the second quarter on a Young-powered, 22-5 run that sent the arena into an uproar.

“He doesn't really have a weakness,” interim coach Nate McMillan said. “He takes what the defense gives him. He does a good job finding the open man when the defense collapses in the paint. When they don't, he's attacking and finishing at the rim.”

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad