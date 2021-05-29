Chelsea beats City 1-0, wins Champions League for 2nd time

Chelsea's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (Jose Coelho/Pool via AP)

PORTO – Chelsea won the Champions League for the second time Saturday, beating Manchester City 1-0 thanks to Kai Havertz’s first-half goal as Pep Guardiola’s overthinking proved costly again in the all-English final.

Havertz ran onto Mason Mount’s perfectly weighted through-ball and skipped by City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes before slotting the ball into an empty net in the 42nd minute.

Chelsea added to the first European Cup it won in 2012 and become the 13th multiple winner of world soccer's biggest club competition. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel got his hands on the trophy a year after losing in the 2020 final with Paris Saint Germain.

City’s long, often-painful and lavishly funded journey to the summit of European soccer remains incomplete and Guardiola might regret tinkering with his settled team that had swept City to its first Champions League final and to the verge of another trophy treble.

The innovative Spanish coach, seeking to win the Champions League for the third time and first since 2011, has been guilty in recent years of overthinking his tactics in the big games and he might have done it again here.

Starting without a striker was expected -- Guardiola has preferred that in the Champions League knockout matches -- but going without a specialist holding midfielder in Fernandinho or Rodri was a major surprise and seemed to destabilize City.

It meant Ilkay Gundogan, City’s top scorer this season and a revelation in his attacking-midfield role, dropped in as the anchorman in midfield and he struggled to protect City’s defense.

Indeed, for Chelsea’s goal, Mount had time and space to thread a superb pass from inside his own half through the center of City’s defense -- which was opened up by Timo Werner’s decoy run -- for Havertz to run onto. Ederson came flying out of his area and got the slightest of touches to the ball with his hand, but Havertz regained his balance and applied the easy finish.

