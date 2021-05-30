Pastrnak has hat trick as Bruins blast Islanders 5-2

Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) and center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrate their victory over the New York Islanders in Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

A six-day layoff in between games did nothing to slow the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak.

Pastrnak got his second career playoff hat trick and the Bruins opened the second round of the playoffs with a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

“I think our guys responded well. They’re a veteran-enough group to understand what’s at stake,” Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We figured there’d be a little bit of the battles, the jostling, getting bumped below the goal lines both offensively and defensively, that that might take a little getting used to again.”

There was plenty of jostling, bumping and some all-out hitting as the Boston-New York rivalry returned to the postseason again. It was extra special in Boston on Saturday, when Massachusetts lifted COVID-19 restrictions and capacity limits, and TD Garden was again open for fans to pack the house — just as they used to.

The Bruins, who hadn't played since clinching their first round series against Washington last Sunday, soaked up the energy and kept up the pace throughout all three periods, outshooting the Islanders 40-22 and taking a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.

“That was obviously a little fun," Pastrnak said. “Outstanding to have the fans back. You could feel the energy already this morning. We were all excited.”

Charlie McAvoy and Taylor Hall also scored for the Bruins, and David Krejci had three assists. Patrice Bergeron had a pair of assists for the Bruins, who will host Game 2 on Monday night.

Tuukka Rask finished with 20 saves as the Bruins kept most of the action at the other end of the ice, outshooting the Islanders 40-22.

