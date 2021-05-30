Roster transformation by Bucks pays off with sweep of Heat

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, center, talks with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo after Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Miami. The Bucks won 120-103. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI – Milwaukee’s roster transformation started after losing to Miami in last season’s playoffs, one that made the Bucks give themselves a critical look.

So they got bigger. Tougher. More experienced.

And in the playoff rematch with the Heat, they were simply better.

Some of those new additions — Jrue Holiday, Bryn Forbes and Bobby Portis in particular — played huge roles for the Bucks in their first-round sweep of the Heat, one that ended Saturday and ensured that Milwaukee gets at least a full week off to prepare for an Eastern Conference semifinals matchup against either Brooklyn or Boston.

“There were a lot of adjustments to be made,” Bucks center Brook Lopez said. “And all of that was for this time.

A trio of returning players — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Lopez — were Milwaukee’s leading scorers against Miami, averaging a combined 61 points per game. Holiday, Forbes and Portis combined to average 41 more, and Forbes was particularly good from 3-point range off the bench.

The Bucks were good. Antetokounmpo says they have to be better, and he has a plan for the next week.

“Focus on ourselves,” Antetokounmpo said. “That’s what we do. We focus on ourselves as much as possible. We’ve got a wait to see if we’re going to play Brooklyn or Boston, but at the end of the day we’ve got a week or I don’t know how long and we’re going to take that time to focus on ourselves and try to get better.”

