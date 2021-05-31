Avalanche blaze past Knights 7-1 in penalty-filled Game 1

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) scores a goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER – Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog each scored twice and the well-rested Colorado Avalanche made quick work of Vegas with their speed, beating the Golden Knights 7-1 on Sunday night in a skirmish-filled Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

What began as Colorado putting on a passing clinic — racing out to a 5-0 lead — spiraled into one fight after another. There were a total of 79 penalty minutes between the teams, including four 10-minute misconduct calls and a match penalty on Vegas' Ryan Reaves, who was later given an attempt-to-injure penalty.

Young defenseman Cale Makar added a goal and three assists, while Brandon Saad and Mikko Rantanen also scored for the Avalanche, who had an extra burst after nearly a week off following a four-game sweep of St. Louis in round one.

“Everyone took it serious, the break. Wasn’t a vacation,” MacKinnon said. “Everyone was ready to go and we had a great start.”

William Karlsson scored the lone goal for Vegas. Robin Lehner was a surprise starter in net and stopped 30 shots in his first appearance of these playoffs. He stepped in for Marc-Andre Fleury, who was in net for all seven games as the Golden Knights eliminated Minnesota on Friday.

“You’re not feeling good about yourself, but I think we have to put it in perspective," Vegas coach Pete DeBoer said. “Playoffs are about having short memories and getting ready for the next one. ... The bottom line was we weren’t good enough tonight. They were very good.”

Game 2 is Wednesday in Denver.

Rantanen got things going with a first-period goal to energize a crowd that was recently expanded to 10,500 fans (official attendance was 10,489). They saw Philipp Grubauer finish with 24 saves and 11 Colorado players record an assist.

