Durant (42), Irving (39) quiet Boston crowd, win 141-126

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) celebrates a play in front of Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford in the second half of Game 4 during an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics opened up to full capacity just in time for the local fans to jeer and swear — and worse — at Kyrie Irving every time he touched the ball.

It might have been their last chance.

Irving had 39 points and 11 rebounds to quiet the first post-pandemic full house at the TD Garden, and Kevin Durant scored 42 points to give the Brooklyn Nets a 141-126 victory over Boston on Sunday night and a 3-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Afterward, as Irving walked off the court where he wore the Celtics’ green from 2017-19, he was nearly hit by a bottle thrown from the stands. The television broadcast showed Irving and Nets guard Tyler Johnson looking into the stands and pointing; video on social media appeared to show police taking a man in a Kevin Garnett jersey out in handcuffs.

“Fans have got to grow up at some point,” Durant said. “I know being at the house for a year and a half ... has people stressed out, but when you come to these games you’ve got to realize these men are human. We’re not animals. We’re not in the circus.

“You coming to the game is not all about you as a fan,” Durant said. “Grow the (expletive) up and enjoy the game. It’s bigger than you.”

A Celtics spokesman and a spokeswoman for the TD Garden did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said he wasn't surprised Irving bounced back after scoring 16 points on 6-for-17 shooting in the Game 3 loss on Friday.

