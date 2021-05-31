Refsnyder, Twins hand Orioles 14th straight loss, 3-2 in 10

Minnesota Twins' Rob Refsnyder, left, slides across the plate as Baltimore Orioles pitcher Adam Plutko covers in the 10th inning of a baseball game Monday, May 31, 2021, in Baltimore. Refsnyder was safe, scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

BALTIMORE – Rob Refsnyder bounced back from a run-in with the center-field fence to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning on a wild pitch and the Minnesota Twins handed the Baltimore Orioles their 14th straight loss, 3-2 on Monday.

The Orioles' skid ties for second-longest in team history — they also dropped 14 in a row in 1954, the season the club moved from St. Louis to Baltimore. The Orioles' worst losing streak came in 1988 when they lost their first 21 games of the year.

The Twins have beaten Baltimore 16 consecutive times, one away from Minnesota’s franchise-record against one opponent. The Twins topped Boston 17 straight times in 1965-66.

Refsnyder smacked into the padded wall chasing Ryan Mountcastle's home run in the fifth that flew well over the fence. Refsnyder went down hard on the warning track, but stayed in the game.

It was 1-all when Refsnyder began the 10th as the automatic runner at second base. He moved to third on Kyle Garlick's grounder and scored easily with a headfirst slide when Adam Plutko (1-2) threw a pitch in the dirt.

Jorge Polanco followed with a homer over the right- field scoreboard.

After Taylor Rogers (1-2) contained the Orioles in the ninth, DJ Stewart had an RBI single off Hansel Robles in the extra frame. After Stewart moved to third on a wild pitch, Robles got out of the jam and earned his fourth save with two strikeouts and a flyball.

The Orioles have dropped 21 of their last 23 and are a major league-worst 17-37.