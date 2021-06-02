LEADING OFF: Cards' Flaherty out, Manoah up, Lou Gehrig Day

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) walks to the dugout after being pulled from an interleague baseball game by manager Mike Shildt in the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A look at what's happening around the majors on Wednesday:

___

FOR THE BIRDS

The Cardinals will need to re-do their rotation now that ace Jack Flaherty will be sidelined for a while with what manager Mike Shildt termed a “significant” oblique injury.

Flaherty, who leads the majors with eight wins, left Monday night’s start against the Los Angeles Dodgers with tightness in his left side. Shildt said St. Louis was still trying to determine the grade of Flaherty’s injury, but added that it was going to take a while to heal.

“It is not a minimal situation. It is a real strain or tear,” Shildt said Tuesday.

Flaherty was 8-1 with a 2.90 ERA in 11 starts this season. The Cardinals are 9-2 in games he started. It is the first time in Flaherty’s five big league seasons that he is on the injured list.

Shildt said he is still evaluating how to adjust his rotation. Flaherty’s next start was slated for Saturday against Cincinnati.

Ad

Ad