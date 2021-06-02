Wisdom, Contreras HR as surging Cubs top Padres; Tatis hurt

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras (40) and Kyle Hendricks celebrate at home after they scored on Contreras' home run off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Ryan Weathers during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO – Willson Contreras launched a high fastball deep into the center-field bleachers. And just like that, the Chicago Cubs were back on their way to yet another win.

Contreras hit a go-ahead homer, Patrick Wisdom went deep for the third time in two games and the surging Cubs beat San Diego 4-3 on Tuesday night after Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. left with an injury.

Tatis exited because of right oblique tightness. He hit a fly to left field in the sixth inning and was replaced at shortstop in the bottom half by Ha-Seong Kim.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler was encouraged by Tatis' strength and range of motion, and optimistic the slugger will avoid the injured list.

“I think it's too early to tell,” Tingler said. “Just seeing Fernando and the trainers, I am pretty optimistic, for sure, seeing their reaction postgame and seeing the range of motion and talk about the strength, the tests they did. I am optimistic maybe we caught something early before it got bad. But sometimes you wake up, things are different."

The NL Central-leading Cubs are feeling good about themselves after winning for the eighth time in nine games. They secured a series victory against one of baseball's top teams and put themselves in position to complete a three-game sweep.

Not a bad way to start June, after going 19-8 in May. For a team that struggled in April, things sure have turned around.

“We're developing into a really good team, and that's a good feeling,” first baseman Anthony Rizzo said.

