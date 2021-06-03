Swanson stays hot with 2-run HR as Braves top Nationals 5-0

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson (7) high fives his teammates after defeating the Washington Nationals 5-1 in a baseball game Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA – Dansby Swanson is emerging as a new power contributor in an Atlanta Braves lineup that already leads the major leagues in home runs.

Swanson kept up his power surge with a two-run homer in Atlanta's four-run sixth inning, and the Braves beat Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals 5-1 on Thursday.

Swanson extended his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games. He has five homers in that stretch, including in back-to-back games against Washington. The homer landed about halfway up the left-field seats, his 10th this season.

“You forget this kid has some serious power, too,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Swanson, 27, is in his sixth season and is on pace to easily surpass his high mark of 17 homers in 2019.

“He works and he believes,” second baseman Ozzie Albies said. "It’s a matter of when he starts clicking. He keeps believing in himself and believing in his swing.”

Left-hander Tucker Davidson, recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett for his second start this season, gave up one hit in 5 2/3 innings with five walks and five strikeouts.

“I just think each start I get I feel a little more comfortable,” Davidson said.

