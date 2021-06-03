Young scores 36 points, Hawks finish off Knicks in Game 5

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots a 3-pointer as New York Knicks forward Reggie Bullock (25) defends during the fourth quarter of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in New York. (Wendell Cruz/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK – In his first time on stage, Trae Young was already the star of the show.

And just like an actor on nearby Broadway, he closed his impressive debut performance with a bow, after making a long 3-pointer in the final minute.

“Leading up to this game, I know where we are, I know there’s a bunch of shows around this city and I know what they do when the show is over,” Young said.

Young closed it with 36 points and nine assists, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks 103-89 on Wednesday night in Game 5.

Clint Capela backed up his confident words from a day earlier with 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Hawks, who will play the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in their first trip to the Eastern Conference semifinals since 2016. That series begins Sunday.

Young never looked like a playoff rookie, hitting the winning shot with 0.9 seconds left in the opener and averaging 29.2 points and 9.8 assists.

Ad

The profane chants toward the point guard continued Wednesday, though less frequently than in Games 1 or 2. Young was never rattled by the fans, one of whom was banned after spitting on Young in Game 2.

Now he has silenced them for the summer.

Ad

Ad

Ad