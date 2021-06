Hendrick train rolls into Sonoma seeking 4th straight win

Car owner Rick Hendrick, right, congratulates Kyle Larson in victory lane after Larson won the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., late Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

The Hendrick Motorsports train rolls into Sonoma Raceway on a three-race winning streak that pushed it past Petty Enterprises as NASCAR's winningest organization.

Think the juggernaut will be stopped Sunday at NASCAR's first visit to California in nearly two years?

It's going to be tough.

Sure, Martin Truex Jr. is the two-time defending race winner dating to 2019, the final time before the pandemic that NASCAR stopped at the picturesque rolling road course in wine country. In the time since, though, reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott has become king of the road and the four Hendrick cars have hit a different dimension.

“I think we all look at them as being a really strong team and having really strong race cars consistently,” Truex said. “I think across the board they've been strong, all their teams, all their drivers at different tracks have been strong and winning races.”

Truex is the last non-Hendrick driver to win a race, nearly a month ago at Darlington Raceway. Since then it has been all Hendrick Motorsports, starting with an Alex Bowman 1-2-3-4 sweep at Dover. Elliott then got the win at Circuit of the Americas in Texas over teammate Kyle Larson when the race was called for rain, and Larson last Sunday beat Elliott at Charlotte to give Rick Hendrick his 269th Cup win — one more than Richard Petty-owned cars.

Out in wine country, Elliott will be seeking his first career victory at Sonoma. But six of his 12 career wins are on road courses, including five of the last six stops. Those six wins tie him for third on NASCAR's all-time road course win list with Bobby Allison, Richard Petty, Ricky Rudd and Rusty Wallace.

Sonoma was not good to him in four previous visits, with a fourth-place finish in 2018 Elliott's best result. He led the first three laps of his career at Sonoma in 2019 but dropped out of the race 30 laps short of the finish with an engine issue.

