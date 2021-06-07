LEADING OFF: Yankees, Cards slumping, all eyes on Philly net

New York Yankees relief pitcher Luis Cessa (85) reacts coming off the mound after allowing a go-ahead, two-run single to Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. The Red Sox defeated the Yankees 6-5 in 10 innings. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

A look at what's happening around the majors on Tuesday:

BRONX BUMMERS

Slumping DJ LeMahieu and the skidding Yankees hope to get back on target when they start a set at Target Field against the Twins.

New York has lost four in a row, coming off a weekend sweep by Boston at Yankee Stadium, and is fourth in the AL East, a division that many predicted it would win.

LeMahieu (batting .253), Gary Sanchez (.210), Brett Gardner (.190), Rougned Odor (.180) and the Yankees rank near the bottom of the majors in scoring, and have averaged barely 2 1/2 runs per game over the past two weeks.

Often dependent on power, they’re below the AL average in home runs and have hurt themselves on the bases all season, often running into outs.

Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 3.92 ERA) pitches the opener at Minnesota against former Yankees righty Michael Pineda (3-3, 3.40).

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Ad

Ad