Prodigy no longer? Gauff makes breakthrough in Paris at 17

United States's Coco Gauff celebrates after defeating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during their fourth round match on day 9, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, June 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS – If Coco Gauff keeps playing like this, she’s going to go from teenage prodigy to Grand Slam champion in a hurry.

The 17-year-old American completely overwhelmed Ons Jabeur in a 6-3, 6-1 victory at the French Open on Monday to become the youngest woman to reach the quarterfinals at any Grand Slam tournament in 15 years.

Gauff lost only nine points on her serve and was also highly effective at the net, winning 13 of 17 points when she came forward — which was especially impressive against a player who is known for her shot-making skills.

“I feel like this has been the most consistent tennis I have played at this level,” Gauff said. “Hopefully I can keep that going.”

Gauff will will next face Barbora Krejcikova, who also reached her first quarterfinal at a major by beating 2018 French Open runner-up Sloane Stephens with a similarly lopsided score — 6-2, 6-0. Also advancing was 17th-seeded Maria Sakkari, who eliminated last year's finalist Sofia Kenin 6-1, 6-3. Later, defending champion Iga Swiatek was playing Marta Kostyuk.

“She’s young, she’s amazing, she’s coming up. She’s going to be the next star,” Krejcikova said of Gauff.

Gauff also had a quick match in the previous round, when Jennifer Brady retired with an injured left foot after Gauff won the opening set.

Jabeur said Gauff is a contender to raise the trophy — either this year or in the future.

