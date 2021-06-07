The Latest: Djokovic pulls even in 4th-round match at French

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a return to Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their fourth round match on day 9, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, June 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS – The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

Novak Djokovic won the first 16 points of the fourth set and pulled even at two sets apiece against 19-year-old Lorenzo Musetti of Italy at the French Open.

Musetti took the first two sets in the fourth-round match 7-6 (7), 7-6 (2). Djokovic won the next two 6-1, 6-0 while losing only 14 points.

Djokovic is seeded No. 1 and trying to overcome a two-set deficit for the fifth time in his career. He is seeking his second French Open title and his 19th at a Grand Slam.

Musetti is ranked 76th and participating in his first Grand Slam tournament. He has played only one five-setter in his career. Djokovic is 33-10 in five-setters.

