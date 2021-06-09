Davies strong, Rizzo, Wisdom homer in Cubs' 7-1 win vs Pads

Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom, right, celebrates with third base coach Willie Harris after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO – Zach Davies allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings, Anthony Rizzo homered and drove in four runs, and Patrick Wisdom went deep again for the Chicago Cubs as they defeated the San Diego Padres 7-1 Tuesday night.

Willson Contreras also homered for the Cubs, who are 4-1 against the Padres in a span of nine days. Chicago swept the Padres at Wrigley Field last week, when Wisdom homered three times — including twice in the first game. San Diego won the opener of this series 9-4 on Monday night.

Wisdom was chosen the NL player of the week on Monday after hitting six homers with nine RBIs. He has eight homers in 15 games since being promoted from Triple-A Iowa on May 25.

Wisdom is from Murrieta, about 65 miles north of San Diego.

Cubs skipper David Ross said it’s been "really easy" to manage his roster during this stretch with Wisdom showing off his power.

“I write the lineup every night and put his name in there," Ross said. "What he’s doing is impressive. The homers have been a game-changer for us. I use the words carrying us, but it’s just real. Some of the guys have said it best: `Just keep trying to get Wis up there and watch what he’s been able to do.'

“Just super excited for him and for us and the way he’s been playing. He’s really picked us up at a time when we’ve got a lot of guys down.”

Davies (3-3) was brilliant in shutting down the Padres for six innings. He allowed just a single to Fernando Tatis Jr. in the fourth, struck out four and walked two. The right-hander pitched for San Diego in 2020 before being traded to Chicago on Dec. 29 in the deal that sent Yu Darvish to the Padres.

