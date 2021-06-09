Stone scores early in OT, Knights beat Avs 3-2 in Game 5

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty, left, fights for control of the puck with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Conor Timmins during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER – Mark Stone scored on a breakaway 50 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Tuesday night and take a 3-2 lead in their second-round series.

Max Pacioretty corralled the puck after a blocked shot and fed it to Stone, who was off to the races. Stone beat Philipp Grubauer on the glove side to hush what had been a boisterous crowd.

“That was vintage Mark Stone,” Vegas coach Pete DeBoer said. “Big-time play to win it for us.”

Trailing 2-0 entering the third, the Golden Knights found another gear with Alex Tuch scoring 1:03 into the period and Jonathan Marchessault tying it up just 3:04 later.

Really, though, it was the Marc-Andre Fleury Show, with the Vegas goaltender stopping 28 shots, many of the sensational variety. He stuffed J.T. Compher just 10 seconds into the extra period.

“Fleury makes a big stop there. It happened bang, bang,” captain Gabriel Landeskog said. “He’s able to get a piece of it. It didn’t go our way tonight.”

Fleury picked up playoff win No. 88, which ties him with Billy Smith and Ed Belfour for the fourth-most in NHL history. It was also Fleury's 12th career playoff overtime win, which trails only Tuukka Rask (15) and Braden Holtby (14) for most among active goaltenders, according to NHL Stats.

“He’s a Vezina candidate for a reason,” Stone said of Fleury, who's up for the league's top goaltender award. “He’s the Vezina winner in my opinion for a reason and he stayed strong throughout the whole game."

