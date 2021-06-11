Fine lines: Knights receive scoring help across all 4 units

Max Pacioretty and the top line of Vegas are rolling right along.
Same with William Karlsson's group on the second unit and right on down the lines.
Bottom line: The Golden Knights are operating four highly productive lines heading into their semifinal showdown with the Montreal Canadiens in a best-of-seven series that starts Monday in Vegas.
In all, the Golden Knights have seen 16 different players score so far in the postseason and 21 register at least a point.
“We’ve had so many contributions from so many guys,” said Vegas coach Pete DeBoer, whose team knocked off top-seeded Colorado in six games during the second round after holding off Minnesota in a seven-game series to open the playoffs. “We’re the sum of our parts.”
And those parts are firing on all cylinders, along with their blue-line pairings. The Golden Knights are far from top-line dependent.
“In a series it’s probably tougher to play against four lines rolling at you over and over again,” Montreal forward Corey Perry said. “You know what you’re getting each time a line comes on the ice. But then, on the other hand, big guns can take over a series."
Teams can strategize all they want to slow down Pacioretty, captain Mark Stone, Karlsson or Jonathan Marchessault. But that’s about the time a fourth-liner such as Keegan Kolesar or William Carrier will step up. Both had goals in Game 6 against Colorado.