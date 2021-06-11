The Latest: Djokovic downs Nadal to reach French Open final

PARIS – The Latest on the French Open (all times local):
11:25 p.m.
Thirteen-time champion Rafael Nadal has lost to Novak Djokovic in the French Open semifinals.
Nadal lost their 58th showdown 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
It’s only the third time Nadal has lost at his favorite tournament. Djokovic is responsible for two of those defeats.
Djokovic won the French Open in 2016 and could join Rod Laver and Roy Emerson as the only men to win each of the four Grand Slam tournaments twice. He will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final.
___
10:55 p.m.