The Latest: Djokovic downs Nadal to reach French Open final

Spain's Rafael Nadal, right, plays Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 11, 2021 at sunset in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS – The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

11:25 p.m.

Thirteen-time champion Rafael Nadal has lost to Novak Djokovic in the French Open semifinals.

Nadal lost their 58th showdown 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

It’s only the third time Nadal has lost at his favorite tournament. Djokovic is responsible for two of those defeats.

Djokovic won the French Open in 2016 and could join Rod Laver and Roy Emerson as the only men to win each of the four Grand Slam tournaments twice. He will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final.

10:55 p.m.

