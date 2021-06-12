LEADING OFF: deGrom, Scherzer get checked after early exits

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) leaves the field during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, June 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

DR. DEGROM

No doubt every Mets fans shuddered when they heard the news that star pitcher Jacob deGrom was pulled from his latest start with an elbow injury.

But the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner says not to fret.

“My level of concern is not too high,” deGrom said Friday night.

DeGrom exited with right flexor tendinitis. He tore the ligament in his pitching elbow as a minor leaguer and needed Tommy John surgery in 2010 and said “this didn’t feel anything like that.”

“Whenever you say elbow anything for a pitcher, everyone gets nervous about that,” deGrom said. “But like I said, I do a lot of ligament tests on my own, and doing those, knowing what those feel like, it’s a totally different spot.”

DeGrom doesn’t plan to seek an MRI or other imaging, and he expects to proceed with his normal between-start routine and pitch next time his rotation spot comes up.

Ad

Ad