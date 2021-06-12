Lightning, Islanders envision tight Stanley Cup semifinal

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and left wing Pat Maroon (14) congratulate center Ross Colton (79) following Colton's goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA, Fla. – Experience is an invaluable ally in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

There’s little the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning haven’t encountered during deep postseason runs five of the past seven years. The New York Islanders haven’t achieved as much but have progressed enough in three seasons under Barry Trotz to not feel like heavy underdogs in the Stanley Cup semifinals.

“We believe we’re a good team. We expected to be here. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy ... but coming into the season, we expected to be here,” New York’s Matt Martin said. “We’re proud and happy with what we’ve accomplished to this point, but the job is still not done and we have our sights set on going all the way.”

The opener Sunday is a best-of-7 rematch of the 2020 Eastern Conference final, which was played in the NHL bubble in Edmonton, Alberta, and won by Tampa Bay in six games.

The teams did not meet during the condensed 56-game regular season, which was limited to divisional play due to the coronavirus pandemic..

“Whether we played each other last week, or last month, or three months ago, it doesn’t really matter. We know what to expect from them, and they know what to expect from us,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

“They have a bevy of talent there, and they have a coach that pushes them all in the right direction. That's why they're good,” Cooper added. “There should be no surprise the Islanders are where they are.”

Or that Tampa Bay is in the NHL’s final four for a fifth time in seven seasons. The Lightning have won a franchise-best six consecutive playoff series since being swept in the first round by Columbus two years ago.

