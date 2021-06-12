WATCH: VHSL Tennis Singles Championships

BLACKSBURG, Va. – In Class 1, Auburn’s Sara Nichols added another state title to her illustrious multi-sport career. She defeated Connie Johnson of Matthews, completing Auburn’s sweep of the team, doubles and now singles titles.

“Its incredible,” Nichols said. “It’s insane we made history this year. I’m really proud of all of us we put the work in. It’s amazing. I now have seven rings in my high school career and I’m really excited about that.”

In Class 2, Radford high school reigned supreme in singles action. Texas transfer Jonathan Gilmore defeated Quintin Smith of Gate City for the boys title while Harper Minarik defeated Grace Algeier of Randolph Henry.

“We have a really good coach, we have really good coaches. My mom is one of them, but Mark Sarver ha done a really good job,” Minarik said. “He’s been with me since I was ten and Jonathan moved here this year and has been really good help for us.”

“I came from Texas and it was 6A tennis there, and its another level,” Gilmore said. “It definitely prepared me for this. It feels good. I’m glad I have something to be remembered for after moving here. it’s very nice I got to do something my senior year.”

In Class 4 action, Megan Knight of E.C. Glass took the girls title. Blacksburg’s Sam Xiang won the boys title.