McGarry fans 10, Virginia beats DBU 4-0 to force Game 3

Associated Press, Associated Press

Griff McGarry had 10 strikeouts and allowed just 2 hits in 7 innings of work
Griff McGarry had 10 strikeouts and allowed just 2 hits in 7 innings of work (James Motter // @JMotterImages)

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Griff McGarry gave up two hits and struck out a season-high 10 in seven innings and Virginia beat Dallas Baptist 4-0 in Game 2 of the Columbia Super Regional. The Cavaliers improved to 5-0 this year in NCAA Tournament elimination games and forced a decisive Game 3 with the Patriots on Monday for a trip to the College World Series.

Zack Gelof gave Virginia a 1-0 lead with a line drive home run to lead off the eighth inning and Alex Tappen followed with a two-out three-run homer. Brandon Neeck picked up the win with a scoreless eighth inning and Kyle Whitten pitched the ninth for his second save of the season.

