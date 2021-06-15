The Latest: UEFA to investigate claims against Arnautović

Austria's Marko Arnautovic, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Austria and Northern Macedonia at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool)

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

UEFA has asked a disciplinary investigator to look into claims that Austria forward Marko Arnautović made offensive nationalist comments to a North Macedonia opponent at the European Championship.

The North Macedonian soccer federation asked for action to be taken against Arnautović for the incident in Austria’s 3-1 victory on Sunday.

Arnautović scored Austria’s third goal late in the game then is said to have directed comments to Ezgjan Alioski in Serbian.

Alioski is of Albanian origin. Arnautović’s father is Serbian and his mother is Austrian.

UEFA disciplinary rules call for a minimum 10-match ban for insults based on race or ethnic origin.

Arnautović posted on social media that he was not a racist and apologized for “some heated words.”

