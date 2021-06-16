Backing up the talk: Outspoken King wins at US swim trials

Lilly King reacts after winning the women's 100 breaststroke during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

OMAHA, Neb. – Lilly King always seems to back up her big talk.

King is headed back to the Olympics after a victory in the 100-meter breaststroke at the U.S. swimming trials Tuesday night, ensuring she will have another huge platform in Tokyo to rip into drug cheats and muse on pretty much anything else that pops into her mind.

“It’s kind of what I expected,” King said.

The entire night went largely as expected. Defending Olympic champion Ryan Murphy and former world record-holder Regan Smith claimed the 100 backstroke events.

National team newcomer Kieran Smith added a second race to his Tokyo program with a victory in the 200 freestyle, two days after his triumph in the 400 free.

Katie Ledecky cruised through her busiest day of the trials as the top qualifier in a pair of events.

A world record-holder and another of the biggest trials favorites, King powered to the finish of the 100 breast, her head furiously bobbing up and down as she drove to the wall in 1 minute, 4.79 seconds.

Ad

The 24-year-old from Evansville, Indiana, got a bit of a challenge from Lydia Jacoby, who locked up the expected second spot on the Olympic team by finishing next in 1:05:28.

Ad

Ad

Ad