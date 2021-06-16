Kucherov shines, Lightning beat Islanders 4-2 in Game 2

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) celebrates with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) after Rutta scored against the New York Islanders during the third period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Lightning are running out of superlatives to describe the playmaking ability of NHL playoff scoring leader Nikita Kucherov.

“He’s remarkably gifted ... does everything with grace,” coach Jon Cooper said Tuesday night after one of the league's most creative scorers had three more assists to help the defending Stanley Cup champions even the Stanley Cup semifinals with a 4-2 win over the New York Islanders in Game 2.

“He’s just so smooth in the plays he makes, his vision and how he can see and make plays," Cooper added. "It almost looks effortless. ... I know it’s not. He works at doing what he does extremely well. But he sure can make plays out of what looks like nothing. ... And, he is fun to watch.''

Kucherov had his fourth game with three or more points this postseason, assisting on goals by Brayden Point, Ondrej Palat and Victor Hedman as the defending champions improved to 12-0 in games following a playoff loss since start of last year’s title run.

Point scored a goal for the fifth straight game, hiking his league-leading playoff total to 10. Palat put Tampa Bay ahead for good with a second-period goal that replays showed was scored with the Lightning having too many men on the ice.

“It was missed, that’s hockey,” New York winger Matt Martin said. "It happens, and there’s nothing we can do about it. Move on to the next game at home and focus on that.”

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 of 26 shots for the Lightning, who entered Tuesday night facing a series deficit for the first time since dropping Game 1 of last year’s Stanley Cup final against the Dallas Stars.

“We knew they were going to come with a good response," Islanders conter Brock Nelson said. “I thought we did a pretty good job out of the gates. But they were able to get a couple and get the lead and we weren’t able to get it back.”

