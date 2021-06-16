The Lilly King Show: Swimmer bringing brash talk to Tokyo

Lilly King waves at the awards ceremony after winning the women's 100 breaststroke during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

OMAHA, Neb. – The Lilly King Show is headed to Tokyo.

No subject is off limits.

Drug cheats? Ban 'em from the pool.

The Aussies? They better be prepared to settle for a whole bunch of silvers.

In a sport where most athletes obediently stay in their lane, in and out of the pool, King is willing to speak her mind on pretty much any subject that comes her way.

For the American swimming star, this is nothing unusual. As long as she can remember, King has never been too concerned about rubbing others the wrong way.

“I was always just very myself, and just really genuinely didn't care what other people thought of me," King said with a smile.

“The people she's been around a lot, from her parents to her coaches, have never stifled her voice,” added coach Ray Looze. “Even when it wasn't the best voice or maybe the best opinion out there, I think we just let her be herself.”

