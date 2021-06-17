DeGrom pulled with shoulder issue from Mets' 6-3 win vs Cubs

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom walks on the field before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK – A historic season is turning into a frustrating one for Jacob deGrom.

The New York Mets ace was pulled from a second straight start with an arm injury, this time leaving after three perfect innings with right shoulder soreness, but the bullpen stepped up to finish a three-hitter in a 6-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.

One start after being pulled from a gem against San Diego with flexor tendinitis in his right arm, deGrom went directly down the clubhouse tunnel after finishing the third against the Cubs.

“Felt good warming up, felt really good in the first and second inning, then there in the third my shoulder was sore,” deGrom said. “This is getting old. I want to be out there competing.”

DeGrom said initial tests ruled out a serious issue, but he planned to get imaging and more observation Thursday. He and manager Luis Rojas both said it was too early to know if he'd go on the injured list.

Ad

“I expect to go out there and give us depth and I haven’t done that like I expect out of myself,” deGrom said. “The bullpen’s done a great job of picking me up. But I can’t keep doing that to those guys.”

DeGrom appeared to grimace after a third-inning pitch to Eric Sogard. He threw 51 pitches, the last a 99 mph fastball to strike out pitcher Robert Stock, his seventh straight strikeout victim and eighth punch-out out of nine hitters.

He’s the first pitcher since at least 1901 with at least eight strikeouts over three perfect innings to start a game, according to STATS.

Ad

Ad

Ad