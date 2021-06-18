US T&F Trials Day 1: Crouser, Kovacs to battle in shot final

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Track and Field take place June 18-27 in Eugene, Oregon. Friday's competition can be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, as well as seen live on TV from 7-10 p.m. ET on NBCSN (simulcast on Peacock) and from 10-11 p.m. ET on NBC. Any coverage on NBCSN or Olympic Channel can be streamed on Peacock.

Live meet results here: results.usatf.org.

Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs are not only the United States' best shot putters, they're two of the very best in track and field history, and over the last seven years or so have dominated the event.

On Friday, they'll compete in the first final of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials – both in search of second Olympic team berths.

At the 2016 Rio Games, Crouser won gold and Kovacs took silver. Three years later at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, widely considered to be one of the best shot put competitions in history, they swapped that order. In Doha, Kovacs, Courser and New Zealand's Tom Walsh, the defending world champion at the time, went 1-2-3, but it's how far they threw that turned heads. All heaved championship-record marks, the farthest throws since 1990, and 2015 world champion Kovacs eventually won by a centimeter.

The U.S. has won about 64% of the 28 men's Olympic shot put titles, and nearly 60% of all 84 medals ever awarded, including at least one at each of the last nine Olympics. It has swept the event seven times but not since 1960.

Crouser in May broke 23 meters (23.01m/75-6) for the first time, becoming only the third shot putter to ever accomplish the milestone mark. Earlier in the year during the indoor season, he took down Randy Barnes' indoor world record from 1989, recording 22.82m (74-10.5). Barnes' outdoor record of 23.12m still stands. Kovacs meanwhile still has the second-farthest throw in the world this season, 22.72m (74-6.5), about 7.5 inches off his personal best.

Day 1's other final, the men's 10,000m, features 2008 U.S. Olympic flag bearer Lopez Lomong, 11-time All-American Stanford alum Grant Fisher, Woody Kincaid, Ben True and more compete for an Olympic team spot.

Men's Shot Put - Qualifying (3 p.m. ET), Final (9:30 p.m. ET)

2 rings; 3 throws each, top 12 advance to final; break ties

Qualifying

On his first attempt in the qualifying phase, Ryan Crouser threw a meet-record 22.92m (75-2.5) to top Adam Nelson's 22.12m (72-7) from the 2000 Trials.

Advanced to final phase (9:30 p.m. ET):

1. Ryan Crouser, 22.92m (MR)

2. Joe Kovacs, 21.81m

3. Josh Awotunde, 21.00m

4. Tripp Piperi, 20.77m

5. Payton Otterdahl, 20.61m

6. Darrell Hill, 20.43m

7. Andrew Liskowitz, 20.20m

8. Curtis Jensen, 20.08m

9. Roger Steen, 19.96m

10. T'Mond Johnson, 19.89m

11. Jordan Geist, 19.72m

12. Darius King, 19.66m

Flight 1

1. David Pless

2. Josh Awotunde - Q

3. John Meyer

4. Coy Blair

5. Ryan Crouser - Q

6. Tripp Piperi - Q

7. Roger Steen - Q

8. T'Mond Johnson - Q

9. Daniel McArthur

10. Lucas Warning

11. Nik Curtiss

12. Curtis Jensen - Q

Flight 2

1. Jordan Geist - Q

2. Payton Otterdahl - Q

3. McKay Johnson

4. Andrew Liskowitz - Q

5. Tyler Blalock

6. Jonah Wilson

7. Darrell Hill - Q

8. Darius King - Q

9. Joe Kovacs - Q

10. Ralph Casper

11. Matthew Katnik

12. Adam Kessler

Men's Hammer - Qualifying (3:05 p.m. ET)

3 throws each, top 12 advance to final

Flight 1 (3:05 p.m. ET)

1. Morgan Shigo

2. Manning Plater

3. Sean Donnelly

4. Victor Perez

5. Conor McCullough

6. Avery Carter

7. Alex Hill

8. Nathan Bultman

9. Austin Combs

10. Daniel Haugh

11. Justin Stafford

12. Vlad Pavlenko

Flight 2 (4:10 p.m. ET)

1. Brock Eager

2. Erich Sullins

3. Ryan Davis

4. Alex Young

5. Johnnie Jackson

6. Colin Dunbar

7. Israel Oloyede

8. Mike Bryan

9. Alex Talley

10. Tyler Merkley

11. Rudy Winkler

12. Michael Shanahan

Women's Discus - Qualifying

Women's 1500m - 1st Round

Women's 400m - 1st Round

Women's High Jump - Qualifying

Men's 400m - 1st Round

Men's 800m - 1st Round

Women's 5000m - 1st Round

Women's Triple Jump - Qualifying

Women's 100m - 1st Round

Men's 10,000m - Final

