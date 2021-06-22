Blacksburg native, Virginia Tech grad qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Southwest Virginia will be represented in the upcoming Olympics!

Ian Ho, a Blacksburg High School and Virginia Tech graduate, will be swimming in the 50M freestyle.

During a Sunday time trial in Hong Kong, the 24-year-old posted a 21.97, .04 below the Olympic standard, and will represent Team Hong Kong in the Tokyo games.

Ho is the first man from Hong Kong to ever get under the 22-second threshold in the 50m freestyle event, according to Swim Swam.

Ho was a member of Virginia Tech’s swim and dive team from 2015-2019, qualifying for ACC’s all four years and also competed in NCAA’s and the Toyota U.S. Open.

The 2020 Olympic Games begin July 23 and conclude on August 8 in Tokyo, Japan.

Swimming will run from July 24 through August 1 at the Tokyo Aquatics Center in Koto City, Tokyo.