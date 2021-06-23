Bulldogs rally to shock Virginia with huge 8th inning

OMAHA, NE - JUNE 22: Mississippi St. vs. Virginia during the Division I Baseball Championship held at TD Ameritrade Park on June 22, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Mark Kuhlmann/Tennessee University)

Omaha, NE – Virginia (36-26) suffered a 6-5 loss against No. 7 Mississippi State (47-17) on Tuesday (June 22) at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Cavaliers will face No. 2 Texas (50-18) in an elimination game on Thursday (June 24) at 7 p.m. ET.

Virginia starter Griff McGarry (Portola Valley, Calif.) took a no-hitter and a 4-0 lead into the eighth inning, but the Bulldogs scored six runs on six hits in the frame, including a two-run and a three-run home run to go ahead 6-4. Sophomore Chris Newell (Newton Square, Pa.) hit a solo shot in the eighth to narrow the gap, but Mississippi State set down the Cavaliers in order in the ninth to close out the victory.

Top Performers

• Griff McGarry – 7.1 IP (Career-high), 1 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO

• Zack Gelof – 3-for-4, 2 R, RBI

• Kyle Teel – 3-for-5, RBI

Key Moments

Virginia needed just three batters to plate the first run of the game. Zack Gelof (Rehoboth Beach, Del.) led off the bottom of the first with a single and was sacrificed over by Max Cotier (New Milford, Conn.) . Zack Gelof scored on an RBI single by freshman Kyle Teel (Mahwah, N.J.) .

The Cavaliers plated three runs in the bottom of the second on three consecutive hits. Newell started the run-scoring rally with an RBI double to left center and switched spots with Zack Gelof who followed with an RBI double of his own. Cotier knocked out Mississippi State starting pitcher Christian MacLeod after 1.1 innings with an RBI single up the middle and made the score 4-0.

In Mississippi State’s six-run eighth inning, Kellum Clark hit a two-run home run to break up the McGarry no-hitter. Two batters later, Tanner Allen hit a three-run home run off reliever Stephen Schoch.

Notes