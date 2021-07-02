Here come the sons: Guerrero, Tatis voted All-Star starters

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. throws his head back before putting on his batting helmet during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

NEW YORK – The sons are coming out for this year's All-Star Game in Denver.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. joined his father as an All-Star and Fernando Tatis Jr. accomplished a feat his dad never achieved.

Toronto's first baseman and San Diego's shortstop were among nine first-time All-Stars elected Thursday to start the July 13 game at Colorado's Coors Field.

Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien and outfielder Teoscar Hernández also were first-time All-Stars chosen in fan voting, joined by Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani, picked as the American League’s designated hitter; Boston third baseman Rafael Devers, Cincinnati outfielders Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker, and Pittsburgh second baseman Adam Frazier.

Injured Angels outfielder Mike Trout was elected to start for the eighth straight time, his ninth overall selection, and Kansas City catcher Salvador Pérez was voted in for the fourth time and seventh appearance.

Ad

St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado was voted to his fourth straight start and sixth appearance, in his first season after he was traded by Colorado. He'll be making his second visit to Coors Field after playing there this weekend with the Cardinals.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was selected for the third time, and Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts gained his second election to start and third appearance.

San Francisco catcher Buster Posey is set for his fifth start and seventh appearance, his first since 2018. Posey sat out the 2020 season due to health concerns for his family after he and his wife adopted prematurely born twins.

Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman was elected to his third start and fifth appearance, and Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. to his second start.

The All-Star Game returns this year following the cancellation of last year's showcase at Dodger Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the start of the season to be delayed until late July. This year's game was moved to Denver from Atlanta by Major League Baseball in response to election law changes enacted by Georgia. Critics have condemned the changes as being too restrictive.

Ad

Guerrero and Tatis are 22-year-old sons for former big leaguers.

Vladimir Guerrero was a nine-time All-Star from 1996-2011 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. Fernando Tatis was a third baseman, outfielder and first baseman who played in the major leagues from 1997-2010.

The Guerreros are the fifth father-son pair chosen to the game as starters, joining Ray and Bob Boone, Bob and Bret Boone, Bobby and Barry Bonds, and Cecil and Prince Fielder.

Ohtani, Mets slugger Pete Alonso, Orioles fan-favorite Trey Mancini and Rockies shortstop Trevor Story have been confirmed for this year's All-Star Home Run Derby. Alonso won the previous event in 2019 at Cleveland.

Phase one of voting ran from June 3-24 and phase two from Monday to Thursday this week.

Hernández beat Minnesota outfielder Byron Buxton by less than 5,000 votes for the final AL outfield spot in the closest race.

Trout matched Manny Ramirez, Alex Rodriguez and Hall of Famers Gary Carter and Ryne Sandberg with eight consecutive fan elections, trailing only Hall of Famers Rod Carew (15), George Brett and Ken Griffey Jr. (11 each), Wade Boggs and Ozzie Smith (10 apiece), and Johnny Bench, Mike Piazza and Iván Rodríguez (9 each).

Ad

Eleven teams had players elected, led by Toronto with three, and Boston, Atlanta and Cincinnati with two each. The Blue Jays have been been away from home since 2019 due to Canadian government coronavirus restrictions.

Pitchers and reserves determined by player voting and the commissioner’s office will be announced Sunday. Each All-Star team has 32 players

In relatively close votes, Winker edged the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts 16% to 13%, Arenado beat the Dodgers' Justin Turner 40% to 30% and Bogaerts defeated the Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette 42% to 47%.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports