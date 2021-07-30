Zhu, Liu lead China to 1-2 finish in women's trampoline final

Lingling Liu and Xueying Zhu of Team China pose after winning the silver and gold medals, respectively, during the Women's Trampoline Final on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Chinese gymnasts Zhu Xueying and Liu Lingling claimed the top two spots in the women's individual trampoline final with scores of 56.635 and 56.350, respectively.

The two closed out the competition and posted marks high enough to edge out bronze medalist Bryony Page (GBR) and 2016 Olympic champion Rosannagh Maclennan (CAN), who finished in fourth. Page's bronze is her second career Olympic medal after she earned a silver in Rio. Her score of 55.735 was .275 higher than Maclennan's.

Since the introduction of the trampoline event in the 2000 Games, China has won seven of the 18 medals awarded. This is the second time China has had two gymnasts on the podium and the fifth consecutive Games in which the nation has won a medal in the event. The only time China did not win an Olympic medal in women's individual trampoline was in Sydney.

Ad

SEE MORE: Trampoline 101: Olympic history

American gymnast Nicole Ahsinger scored a 54.350 and placed sixth, which tied for the best finish of any American in trampoline. Savannah Vinsant also placed sixth in 2012. Ahsinger competed in Rio but did not qualify for the final after finishing 15th out of 16. She was not expected to advance to the final in Tokyo.

Throughout the preliminary and final rounds of the trampoline competition, multiple gymnasts struggled to complete their routines. If the gymnast travels too far forward, backward or to one side, she risks the possibility of landing on a mat rather than on the bouncy trampoline surface. Without the height necessary to complete the twisting and flipping skills that make up a routine, the gymnast cannot safely continue the performance. If a gymnast stops her routine short, her score reflects this.

Ad