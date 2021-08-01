Pine Valley Golf and Rebounding Roanoke teach life lessons on the greens

ROANOKE, Va. – Golf — once thought of as an old man’s game — now seeing an influx of younger players here in the Roanoke Valley.

“At first I was like, ‘Hm, golf?’ But now I like it,” said Olivia Davoll, a rising sophomore at Northside High School.

“I used to play with my dad’s golf set in the basement,” said Patrick Henry high school student John-Miller Penn.

The game of golf is also offering a revitalized purpose as well thanks to two local organizations teaming up.

“It’s an exciting time to see us coming together and working together for the benefit of the youth. For introducing them to the golf game,” said Alfred Morgan, a member of Pine Valley Golf Association.

Pine Valley was formed over five decades ago in an effort to help integrate local golf courses. While that may not be a pressing issue today, representation of minorities on the greens and fairways is. Hence their partnership with Rebounding Roanoke, which oversees The Renaissance and ELLE Academies, to teach the game of golf through summer clinics.

“I think it’s a good opportunity because you don’t see many African American kids doing this,” Davoll said.

While the clinic will soon come to an end, the experiences gained and the exposure to something new, will forever remain as the next generation shapes its future.

“Teaching us how to be good and responsible young men and getting us into colleges, tours and community service,” said Penn.

Morgan added, “I just want to see Pine Valley grow and remain a strong part of the community, mentoring young people.”

For more information on Pine Valley Golf Association, click here. For more information on Rebounding Roanoke, click here.

The two organizations will be featured on an upcoming episode of “Around the Way with EJ”.