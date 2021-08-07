Clear icon
1st and 10 Camp Tour: Blacksburg Bruins

Blacksburg looks to rebound after tough spring campaign

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

John Appicello, Sports Director

Blacksburg, Va. – The spring season for Blacksburg was far from ideal. Quarterback Parker Epperley was lost to injury in the first game of the year. And the Bruins struggled to find their offensive footing for the remainder of abbreviated spring season. But fall signals change. It is clear at the Bruins fall camp that there was a new level of energy. That energy is being used to sharpen what they are best at.

“Defense has been the mold for Blacksburg over the past few years. Offensively if we weren’t there, defense would step up. It’s kind of like a board that hasn’t broke, we bend a little but we don’t break,” quarterback Parker Epperley says.

“We had a great offseason, the guys who were committed to the weight room and conditioning, especially this summer. We had 8 great weeks of conditioning and lifting and they’ve really bought into it and they’re creating a new culture here. We have a special senior group. This is my fourth year here this is their fourth year. I had them as freshman, good group, I’ve been waiting for this moment to see them as seniors and they’ve worked hard,” head coach Eddie Sloss says.

The Bruins open the fall campaign at Giles on August 27.

