Japan wins first baseball gold medal with shutout win over United States

Infielder Munetaka Murakami of Japan celebrates hitting a solo home run in the third inning during the gold medal baseball game against United States.

Eleven days after Japan’s softball team shut out the United States for the gold medal at Yokohama Baseball Stadium, its baseball team accomplished the exact same feat on the exact same field by the exact same score.

The host nation pitched its way to a 2-0 win over the U.S. in the first Olympic baseball tournament in 13 years Saturday. A third inning solo home run by Murakami Munetaka provided the only offense the gold medalists would need. Insurance came in the bottom of the eighth on an error by U.S. catcher Mark Kolozsvary, allowing Yamada Testudo to score from third.

Japan had never won an Olympic gold medal in five editions of Olympic baseball between 1992 and 2008, before the sport was ousted from the Olympic program. In 2015, the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee shortlisted baseball and softball – both supremely popular in Japan – as preferred events to be readmitted to the Games, even if only for one cycle.

The additions were made official the following year, at which point the dream of a golden diamond double for the host nation began to formulate. In two unforgettable evenings in Yokohama five years later, that dream crystalized into reality.