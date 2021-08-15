Around the Way with EJ: Life Lessons and Hoops with Ryan Price

ROANOKE, Va. – Ryan Price is a 2002 graduate of William Fleming who some consider a Roanoke Valley legend on the court. After his high school days, Price went on to play under his dad Tic Price at McNeese State University. He would finish his college career at division two, Henderson State.

Following in his dad’s footsteps, Ryan has spent the past 14 seasons as a coach-- 7 of them having been at Southern University. His goal? To teach the game of life through basketball.

“The lesson that we have to teach young men and women in whatever field they’re in as far as athletics is, the ball is going to lose air at some point.”

Price also touches on the role of a coach, how that has changed in today’s society and the impact today’s influences have.

“Right now being a young African American male is probably one of the most dangerous things that you can be in this world right now.”