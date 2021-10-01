Starting QB for VMI vs. The Citadel not revealed quite yet

LEXINGTON, Va. – VMI is in a good spot versus The Citadel this week with both starting quarterbacks healthy. Season starter Seth Morgan was injured two weeks ago against Cornell. Collin Ironside stepped in and has passed for four touchdowns in two games. Morgan has been cleared for Saturday, making both ready and available if called upon.

“Quarterbacks are highly qualified and there’s a lot of factors that you take into mind when you decide who to play and one of them as physical health, one of it is how they perform,” head coach Scott Wachenheim said. “Another is leadership and they’re tough decisions to make and I’m very thankful that at VMI we have two quarterbacks that can go out there and play winning football.”

The matchup is coined the ‘Military Classic of the South’. The two teams play for the famed ‘Silver Shako’ trophy. VMI claimed the trophy back in 2019 after a 12 year drought, and held it again thru the 2020 season(which was contested in the spring of ‘21).

Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. on Saturday.