Virginia high school football playoff projections for fall 2021

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve reached the end of the regular season of football and now it’s time for the playoffs.

Instead of waiting for the VHSL to update its standings, we’ve used our model, which mimics their formula, to let you know who’s in, who’s out and what matchups we’ll be seeing next weekend.

Region 6A

Of our area team’s Franklin County is the lone one in this region and this year, the Eagles will have a tough road ahead of them in the playoffs. We’re projecting that Franklin County will be a 7-seed and play at Western Branch in Round 1.

10 News high school football playoff projections for Region 6A on Nov. 5, 2021. (WSLS 10)

Here’s our projection for this region:

Oscar Smith Western Branch Manchester Thomas Dale James River (Ch) Ocean Lakes Franklin County Cosby

Region 5D

This is the region that houses both of Roanoke City’s high schools. This fall, only Patrick Henry will be advancing to the playoffs. Similar to Franklin County, we see the Patriots as a 7-seed and have them traveling to play Mountain View.

10 News high school football playoff projections for Region 5D on Nov. 5, 2021. (WSLS 10)

Here’s our projection for this region:

Stone Bridge Mountain View Massaponax Riverbend Albemarle Woodgrove Patrick Henry Independence

Region 4D

Many of our local teams reside in this district, but with the addition of three new teams here this fall, we’ll be seeing fewer of our area’s teams qualify for the playoffs.

10 News high school football playoff projections for Region 4D on Nov. 5, 2021. (WSLS 10)

Here’s our projection for this region:

Salem GW Danville Western Albemarle E.C. Glass Louisa County Halifax County Orange County Amherst County

Region 3C

Our projections have Rockbridge County and Turner Ashby tied for points and with Turner Ashby beating Rockbridge County on Friday night, they get the higher seed.

10 News high school football playoff projections for Region 3C on Nov. 5, 2021. (WSLS 10)

Here’s our projection for this region:

Liberty Christian Heritage Brookville Broadway Turner Ashby Rockbridge County Waynesboro Wilson Memorial

Region 3D

From the last published rankings by VHSL, we don’t see any shifting in the seeding for this region.

10 News high school football playoff projections for Region 3D on Nov. 5, 2021. (WSLS 10)

Here’s our projection for this region:

Christiansburg Abingdon Bassett Hidden Valley Lord Botetourt Magna Vista Northside Staunton River

Region 2C

Similar to 3D, from the last published rankings by VHSL, we don’t see any shifting in the seeding for this region.

10 News high school football playoff projections for Region 2C on Nov. 5, 2021. (WSLS 10)

Here’s our projection for this region:

Glenvar Appomattox County Radford James River Martinsville Floyd County Gretna Patrick County

Region 1B

Our two area teams in this 10-team district are William Campbell and Altavista

10 News high school football playoff projections for Region 1B on Nov. 5, 2021. (WSLS 10)

Here’s our projection for this region:

Riverheads Buffalo Gap Sussex Central Central (Lunenburg) William Campbell Surry Altavista Cumberland

Region 1C

All 13 teams in this region are from our area.

From what aired Friday night on 1st and 10, we made one change, flipping Covington to the 5-seed and Narrows to the 6-seed.

10 News high school football playoff projections for Region 1C on Nov. 5, 2021. (WSLS 10)

Here’s our projection for this region:

Galax Giles Parry McCluer George Wythe Covington Narrows Eastern Montgomery Grayson County

Region 1D

10 News high school football playoff projections for Region 1D on Nov. 5, 2021. (WSLS 10)

Here’s our projection for this region: