Virginia high school football playoff projections for fall 2021

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve reached the end of the regular season of football and now it’s time for the playoffs.
Instead of waiting for the VHSL to update its standings, we’ve used our model, which mimics their formula, to let you know who’s in, who’s out and what matchups we’ll be seeing next weekend.
Region 6A
Of our area team’s Franklin County is the lone one in this region and this year, the Eagles will have a tough road ahead of them in the playoffs. We’re projecting that Franklin County will be a 7-seed and play at Western Branch in Round 1.
Here’s our projection for this region:
- Oscar Smith
- Western Branch
- Manchester
- Thomas Dale
- James River (Ch)
- Ocean Lakes
- Franklin County
- Cosby
Region 5D
This is the region that houses both of Roanoke City’s high schools. This fall, only Patrick Henry will be advancing to the playoffs. Similar to Franklin County, we see the Patriots as a 7-seed and have them traveling to play Mountain View.
Here’s our projection for this region:
- Stone Bridge
- Mountain View
- Massaponax
- Riverbend
- Albemarle
- Woodgrove
- Patrick Henry
- Independence
Region 4D
Many of our local teams reside in this district, but with the addition of three new teams here this fall, we’ll be seeing fewer of our area’s teams qualify for the playoffs.
Here’s our projection for this region:
- Salem
- GW Danville
- Western Albemarle
- E.C. Glass
- Louisa County
- Halifax County
- Orange County
- Amherst County
Region 3C
Our projections have Rockbridge County and Turner Ashby tied for points and with Turner Ashby beating Rockbridge County on Friday night, they get the higher seed.
Here’s our projection for this region:
- Liberty Christian
- Heritage
- Brookville
- Broadway
- Turner Ashby
- Rockbridge County
- Waynesboro
- Wilson Memorial
Region 3D
From the last published rankings by VHSL, we don’t see any shifting in the seeding for this region.
Here’s our projection for this region:
- Christiansburg
- Abingdon
- Bassett
- Hidden Valley
- Lord Botetourt
- Magna Vista
- Northside
- Staunton River
Region 2C
Similar to 3D, from the last published rankings by VHSL, we don’t see any shifting in the seeding for this region.
Here’s our projection for this region:
- Glenvar
- Appomattox County
- Radford
- James River
- Martinsville
- Floyd County
- Gretna
- Patrick County
Region 1B
Our two area teams in this 10-team district are William Campbell and Altavista
Here’s our projection for this region:
- Riverheads
- Buffalo Gap
- Sussex Central
- Central (Lunenburg)
- William Campbell
- Surry
- Altavista
- Cumberland
Region 1C
All 13 teams in this region are from our area.
From what aired Friday night on 1st and 10, we made one change, flipping Covington to the 5-seed and Narrows to the 6-seed.
Here’s our projection for this region:
- Galax
- Giles
- Parry McCluer
- George Wythe
- Covington
- Narrows
- Eastern Montgomery
- Grayson County
Region 1D
Here’s our projection for this region:
- Holston
- Twin Springs
- Patrick Henry (Glade Spring)
- Chilhowie
- Grundy
- Twin Valley
- Eastside
- Honaker