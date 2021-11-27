Parry McCluer squares off against Galax for Region 1C title

Buena Vista, Va. – Parry McCluer is into the Region 1C championship game for the first time since 2016.

The third-seeded Blues will travel to Galax.

The Maroon Tide are the usual suspects in this game, while the Blue are back --thanks in part to changes their new coach Jack Baker instituted to the program.



“We’ve run the straight-T our whole life, so the change in offense was a great change, it’s definitely helped the team out, we’ve been working hard in the weight room and on the field to get in this position,” Parry McCluer lineman Trey Orren explains.

“I just think there’s two good football teams who in a lot of ways are similar, both kind of built along the offensive lines, a handful of skill kids who do thinks well, we’re just two similar football teams, I just want to be playing in the fourth quarter against a real quality football team with a chance to win,” coach Jack Baker says

Ad

Despite both teams having rich histories filled with playoff tradition, the Fighting Blues have only met with the Maroon Tide twice in nearly 30 years. Galax is 9-2 and the top region seed. Parry McCluer is 9-3 and the third seed. Game time set for 1 p.m. in Galax.