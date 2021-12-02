Bronco Mendenhall to leave Virginia football

Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – After six seasons, Bronco Mendenhall is set to leave the University of Virginia.

The University of Virginia made the announcement on Thursday that the head football coach would be leaving after the team’s upcoming expected bowl game.

While at UVA, he led the Cavaliers to a 36-38 record including a 6-6 record this season. This marks the fifth consecutive season UVA is bowl eligible during his tenure.

“It has been a privilege to have Bronco Mendenhall direct the Virginia football team over the past six seasons,” said Virginia athletics director Carla Williams. “He has done an exceptional job of not just transforming the program, but elevating the expectations for the program. He has established the necessary foundation to propel our football team upward. He is more than a football coach and the impact he has had on these young men will be a positive influence for the rest of their lives.”

Mendenhall will speak during a news conference at 5:30 p.m.