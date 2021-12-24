Big Orange wrestling tournament returns to William Byrd

VINTON, Va. – The 2021 Big Orange wrestling tournament was underway on Wednesday and Thursday at William Byrd High School.

Team scores are as followed:

1 Lord Botetourt 192.0

2 Liberty Christian Academy 186.5

3 Blacksburg 174.0

4 William Byrd 161.5

5 Salem 160.0

6 James River 155.0

7 Franklin County 146.5

8 Patrick Henry 133.0

9 Northside 103.0

10 Cave Spring 97.0

10 Radford 97.0

12 Rockbridge County 87.5

13 Rustburg 83.0

14 Pulaski County 61.5

15 Carroll County 59.0

16 Martinsville 53.0

17 Hidden Valley 42.0

18 Roanoke Catholic 23.0