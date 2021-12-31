Hokies hammer 15th-ranked Duke 77-55

Blacksburg, Va. – Elizabeth Kitley totaled 27 points and Georgia Amoore added 20 and the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team knocked off the No. 15 Duke Blue Devils 77-55 at home Thursday.

Kitley and Amoore’s stellar scoring performances led the Hokies (10-3, 2-0) in the contest. Kitley tacked on 13 rebounds and three blocks and Amoore added six rebounds and six assists. Aisha Sheppard also helped out with nine points.

Virginia Tech shared the ball well in Thursday’s game, racking up 15 assists on 24 made field goals. Amoore’s six assists paced the Hokies.

Virginia Tech’s defense held Duke to only 30.4 percent shooting from the field, including 16.7 percent from beyond the arc. The Hokies also limited Celeste Taylor to 2-of-12 shooting and seven points in the game.

How It Happened

After jumping out to a 12-11 advantage, Virginia Tech went on a 7-0 run with 1:47 left in the first quarter, culminating in a three from Kayana Traylor, to increase its lead to 19-11. The Hokies then lost some of that lead, but still entered the quarter break with a 19-13 advantage. Virginia Tech capitalized on six Duke turnovers in the period, turning them into eight points on the other end of the floor.

Virginia Tech built that first quarter lead to 23-15 before going on an 11-0 run starting at the 6:28 mark in the second period, highlighted by a three from Amoore, to increase its lead to 34-15. The Blue Devils cut into that lead, but the Hokies still enjoyed a 39-21 advantage heading into halftime. Virginia Tech was strong from deep in the period, knocking down three three-point shots to account for nine of its 20 points.

Virginia Tech continued to preserve its halftime lead before going on an 18-0 run, punctuated by a three from Sheppard, to expand its lead further to 59-28 with 2:22 to go in the third. Before the conclusion of the third period, the Blue Devils had cut into that lead somewhat, but the Hokies still entered the fourth quarter with a 59-31 edge.

Virginia Tech kept its lead intact before going on a 5-0 run, finished off by Sheppard’s three, to grow the lead to 73-44 with 3:43 to go in the contest. The Blue Devils narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the Hokies still cruised the rest of the way for the 77-55 win.

Game Notes

» Elizabeth Kitley notched an impressive double-double for the Hokies with 27 points and 13 rebounds.» The Hokies shot well from three point range, knocking down nine of 22 long range attempts.» The Hokies held the Blue Devils to only 30.4 percent shooting from the field.» The Hokies never trailed after taking a 19-13 first quarter lead.» Virginia Tech tallied 15 total assists in the game.» Elizabeth Kitley, Georgia Amoore, and Kayana Traylor combined to account for 78 percent of the Hokies points.» Virginia Tech had a stellar day defensively, holding Duke to 17 percent from three point land on 18 attempts.» Elizabeth Kitley had a game-high 27 points and Georgia Amoore added 20.» Virginia Tech got a game-high 13 rebounds from Elizabeth Kitley.