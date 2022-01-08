Dawgs fall to Rivermen 5-1, ending home win streak

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have been hot of late, winners in six of their last eight games, including 5 straight wins at home. That streak came to a screeching halt Friday night when Peoria came to town.

While CJ Stubbs scored in the opening period for the Dawgs, it was a tough night between the pipes for Austyn Roudebush. He was pulled after saving six of the 10 shot attempts that he faced. Roanoke’s offense also struggled, going 0-for-5 on the power play, leading to a 5-1 loss to Peoria.

The same two teams will battle it out again on Saturday, 7:05 p.m. puck drop from the Berglund Center.