RADFORD, Va. – Rachel LaLonde led the Highlanders with 16 points, Bryonnay McClean added 15 but Radford falls to Gardner-Webb 77-74.

The Highlanders held a slim 56-53 lead entering the fourth quarter but the Runnin’ Bulldogs claimed a 65-61 advantage before cementing the win with a late 7-0 run to keep send Radford to an 0-2 start in Big South Play.