Rail Yard Dawgs take down Rivermen 3-1

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs evened the weekend series with the Peoria Rivermen with a 3-1 win Saturday night. The Dawgs attack started early with Mac Jansen scoring in the seventh minute on a breakaway opportunity, assist from Jeff Jones.

A little more than 10 minutes later, Matt O’Dea scored on a deflection and the puck bounced into the net. Just a minute later, O’Dea scored again on an unassisted goal. That gave Roanoke a 3-0 lead.

Between the pipes, Henry Dill made 30-of-31 saves allowing Roanoke to get the 3-1 victory.

Up next, Roanoke will play at the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday and return home Saturday and Sunday to host the Marksmen.