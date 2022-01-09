29º
Rail Yard Dawgs take down Rivermen 3-1

Dill saved 30-of-31 shots he faced

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Dawgs beat Rivermen 3-1 (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs evened the weekend series with the Peoria Rivermen with a 3-1 win Saturday night. The Dawgs attack started early with Mac Jansen scoring in the seventh minute on a breakaway opportunity, assist from Jeff Jones.

A little more than 10 minutes later, Matt O’Dea scored on a deflection and the puck bounced into the net. Just a minute later, O’Dea scored again on an unassisted goal. That gave Roanoke a 3-0 lead.

Between the pipes, Henry Dill made 30-of-31 saves allowing Roanoke to get the 3-1 victory.

Up next, Roanoke will play at the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday and return home Saturday and Sunday to host the Marksmen.

