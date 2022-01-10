Roanoke’s JJ Redick among nine to be inducted into VHSL Hall of Fame

Orlando Magic's J.J. Redick during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2011. Orlando won in overtime 99-98.(AP Photo/John Raoux)

ROANOKE, Va. – The VHSL announced nine athletes, coaches and contributors that will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in February. Among those in the 2021 class is Roanoke native JJ Redick.

The Cave Spring standout ended his high school career as the leading scorer in Group AAA history with 2,214 points and scored a state tournament record 43 points, guiding the Knights to their first ever championship in 2002. The McDonald’s All-American then took his talents to Duke University.

Redick started 134 games as a Blue Devil. averaging 19 points and 40 percent shooting from three point range. He would become a two-time ACC Player of the year, a Naismith Player of the Year and the recipient of the John Wooden Award.

In 2006, Redick was drafted 11th overall by the Orlando Magic. In total, he spent 15 years in the NBA with six different teams. Redick averaged 12.8 points in 940 games and his 1,950 career makes from 3-point range rank him 15th in NBA history for that category.

Ad

Also being inducted to the VHSL Hall of Fame will be Kara Lawson. The 1998 and 1999 Gatorade Player of the Year in Virginia scored over 1,600 career points at West Springfield High School. She also led her team to an 83-2 record and two state championships.

Tennessee's Kara Lawson (20) drives against Mary Volmer (10) of St. Mary's (CA) during their game of the women's NCAA Mideast Regional tournament Sunday, Mar. 18, 2001 in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee defeated St. Mary's 92-75. Lawson scored 17 points to lead Tennessee.(AP Photo/Wade Payne) (ASSOCIATED PRESS/WADE PAYNE)

Lawson continued her career under the legendary Pat Summit at the University of Tennessee. The Lady Vols reached three NCAA Final Fours during Lawson’s time and a league tournament title. She later became a WNBA Champion in 2005 and a WNBA All-Star in 2007. In 2021, Lawson helped the United States 3x3 Women’s National Team to a gold medal in its Olympic debut in Tokyo--her 10th overall and seventh as a head coach.

Other inductees include:

-Jon Almquist (Contributor- Fairfax County Public Schools)

-Mike Compton (Football, Baseball, Wrestling- Richlands High School)

-Allen Johnson (Indoor/Outdoor Track- Lake Braddock Secondary School)

Ad

-Claire Le Blanc (Girls Volleyball/Field Hockey coach- Green Run, Princess Anne/ Frank W. Cox High School)

-Larry Parpart (Boys Basketball/Girls Tennis/Boys Cross Country coach- Hermitage/Douglas S. Freeman High School)

-Mike Webb (Boys Soccer/Boys Basketball/Girls Basketball coach- Courtland/Chancellor High School)

-Craig Wood (Virginia High School contributor- Legal Counsel)

The 32nd Annual Hall of Fame enshrinement dinner is Sunday, February 6, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Charlottesville.